Universal Compassion

February 19, 2014 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm



We often use the word “compassion,” but what does it really mean to train our minds in developing our compassion and our love to their fullest potential? In Buddhism, the word “compassion” means that we wish to be an active part in removing the suffering of others. However, Buddha also teaches that physical action isn’t enough. In order to make our compassionate actions most effective, we also need to train in developing the inner quality of compassion.

During this course, Kelsang Wangpo will use the book Transform Your Life by modern-day Buddhist master Geshe Kelsang Gyatso to describe precisely what the mind of compassion is, how we can develop it, how it benefits us, and how, by combining compassion with love, we can develop the enlightened qualities of universal love and compassion.

This class will meet every Wednesday from February 19-March 19.