Calendar » Universal Health Coverage Global Day of Action

December 12, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

On the 5th anniversary of the United Nations unanimous endorsement of Universal Health Coverage, the United Nations Association and Health Care for All of Santa Barbara will be co-hosting a screening of the Frontline documentary: Sick Around the World.

Bring a friend who wants to learn about the success of universal health care throughout the developed world and how we can achieve it in California!