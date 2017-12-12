Universal Health Coverage Global Day of Action
December 12, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
On the 5th anniversary of the United Nations unanimous endorsement of Universal Health Coverage, the United Nations Association and Health Care for All of Santa Barbara will be co-hosting a screening of the Frontline documentary: Sick Around the World.
Bring a friend who wants to learn about the success of universal health care throughout the developed world and how we can achieve it in California!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: United Nations Association of Santa Barbara, Health Care for All Santa Barbara Chapter
- Starts: December 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Price: Free to all
- Location: Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara
- Sponsors: United Nations Association of Santa Barbara, Health Care for All Santa Barbara Chapter