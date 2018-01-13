Calendar » Universal Symbolism in Storytelling

January 13, 2018 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 13, 2018

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Miluka Rivera-Matlovsky

The use of symbols represented in stories from around the world will be explored. Storytelling is an ancient means of teaching and shaping cultural values. Stories offer ideas about the potential of human beings and the moral aims of human societies. The symbols in a story are often universal in scope and meaning. Thus, understanding the universality of symbols is a way of understanding world culture.

Suggested donation of $2 per person.