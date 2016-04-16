Calendar » Universal Values in Well Designed Gardens

April 16, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

One of the bold and innovative designers of our time, Isabelle Greene will share her 50 years of experience with the process of creating. The illustrated talk will reference her accidental start, and something of how her process emerged. Trained as a botanist and later, an artist, Greene began her career as a botanical illustrator, but morphed both these skills into her natural inclination to freely envision changes, which led to international recognition for the force and modernity of her designs. Along the way she picked up courses to become a licensed landscape architect.

Her appreciation for and love of the rugged western U.S. led her quite naturally to design landscapes suitable to their environment (thus pioneering in what is now bantered about as “sustainability”). Her brilliant, artistic use of shapes, colors and Mediterranean plants in unconventional patterns fit the natural contours of theland so well that they seem to have always been there.

Her projects include a restoration of the Theater Garden at Lotusland in Montecito; the Silver Garden (a permanent display resembling a desert) inside Longwood Garden’s greenhouse 22, in Pennsylvania; theLovelace Garden whose innovative swimming pool integrates seamlessly into its natural environment; and the “breathtaking”, modernist design of the Valentine Garden whose intricate use of terracing and water-thrifty plants overcomes the strictures of drought. Her gardens have been profiled in books and periodicals, as well as online. Isabelle has been awarded a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects and numerous other honors.