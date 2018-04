Calendar » University Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert

Friday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

Preus-Brandt Forum



The popular CLU Jazz Ensemble presents its Spring Concert featuring talented young musicians playing some hard-swinging jazz.



Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.