March 4, 2016 from 7:30pm

Junior cello student Samuel Grandfield is joined by his teacher, Joyce Getting, and the University Symphony in the Concerto for Two Cellos and Orchestra by Julius Klengel. The program includes Haydn's Symphony No. 99 and Another Waltz by local composer and University Village resident Craig Zobelein. The program concludes with the ultimate in Norwegian music, Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1. Veteran faculty member Daniel Geeting conducts.

Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at (805) 493-3305 or visit CalLutheran.edu/music.