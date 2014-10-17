Calendar » University Symphony: Founders Day Concert

October 17, 2014 from 7:30pm

Three pieces by John Williams for the Academy Award–winning film Schindler’s List form the centerpiece of this year’s CLU Founders Day concert. Senior music major Antonio Foreman is the violin soloist. Also on the program are two standard orchestral repertory pieces, Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished,” and Sibelius’s “Finlandia”. Schubert’s symphony is the University Symphony project piece for the academic year and will be performed again in March, with longtime faculty member Daniel Geeting conducting both concerts.

Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.