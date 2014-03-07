Calendar » University Symphony: Orchestral Works of Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn

March 7, 2014 from 7:30pm

Friday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Samuelson Chapel



The University Symphony and CLU Choir combine forces for a presentation of the little-performed Cantata in A for soloists, choir and orchestra by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel. Also on the program will be her brother Felix Mendelssohn’s concert overture Fingal’s Cave (The Hebrides) and Concert Piece No. 2 for two clarinet soloists and orchestra. CLU students Hongsik Park and Hillis Johnson are featured performers. Daniel Geeting and Jessica Helms conduct.



Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.