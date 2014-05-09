University Symphony: Verdi/Vivaldi/Dvorak/Beethoven
Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.
Samuelson Chapel
Senior faculty member Daniel Geeting conducts the University Symphony in a repeat performance of the Verdi La forza del destino overture and adds Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor featuring students Derek Andrzejewski and Sam Grandfield. The Symphony will conclude with Dvorak’s rarely heard Nocturno in B Major for String Orchestra and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Opus 21.
Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.
Event Details
- Price: Free
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3181
