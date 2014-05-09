Calendar » University Symphony: Verdi/Vivaldi/Dvorak/Beethoven

May 9, 2014 from 7:30pm

University Symphony: Verdi/Vivaldi/Dvorak/Beethoven

Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

Samuelson Chapel



Senior faculty member Daniel Geeting conducts the University Symphony in a repeat performance of the Verdi La forza del destino overture and adds Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor featuring students Derek Andrzejewski and Sam Grandfield. The Symphony will conclude with Dvorak’s rarely heard Nocturno in B Major for String Orchestra and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Opus 21.



Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.