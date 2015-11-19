Calendar » University Wind Ensemble

November 19, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The University Wind Ensemble, under the innovative direction of ensemble founder Paul Bambach since 1993, will present a dynamic program of modern works for wind band on Thursday, November 19, 2015 at 7:30 p.m. in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Composer John Frantzen will be in attendance to introduce his raucous piece Skronk as the program opener, followed by John Corigliano’s Lullaby for Natalie (arranged by Peter Stanley Mortin), Vincent Persichetti’s Symphony for Band (Symphony No. 6), Carter Pann’s Serenade for Winds (conducted by graduate assistant Steven Cohen), and Eric Whitacre’s nostalgic October. The program also boasts a world premiere of student composer Tristan Perez’ piece, The Lost Valley, and will conclude with the ever-popular Second Suite in F by Gustav Holst. University Wind Ensemble. Thursday, November 19, 2015. 7:30 p.m. Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. Tickets: general ($10), non-UCSB students with ID ($5), UCSB students with ID and children under 12 (FREE).