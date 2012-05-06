Calendar » University Wind Ensemble: An American Celebration

May 6, 2012 from 2:00 p.m.

The 50-member University Wind Ensemble will perform popular works by American composers. The program includes a tribute to those who make this community a great place to live and work, honoring firefighters, police, members of the military, teachers, employees at nonprofits and others serving our community.Admission is free. Sponsored by the CLU Music Department and the Community Leaders Association. Lawn seating only; bring blankets or lawn chairs for your comfort. Conejo Community Park, also known as Dover and Hendrix Park, is located at 1175 Hendrix Ave. in Thousand Oaks. For more information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.