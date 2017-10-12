Calendar » Unmasked - Book Signing

October 12, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Editors Marcia Meier and Kathleen Barry, Ph.D will host a book signing for the new anthology Unmasked, Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After Fifty from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at Seahorse Gallery in Santa Barbara.

Unmasked is meant to bring sex after fifty for women into the open, to proclaim that it is important, it is natural and healthy and, for some women, it is absolutely necessary. As feminist and activist Gloria Steinem says in her review of the book, "Unmasked helps to restore a human right.”

Refreshments will be served. Join us for an exciting evening!

Learn more about Unmasked here: https://www.weepingwillowbooks.com/unmasked