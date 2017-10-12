Unmasked - Book Signing
Editors Marcia Meier and Kathleen Barry, Ph.D will host a book signing for the new anthology Unmasked, Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After Fifty from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at Seahorse Gallery in Santa Barbara.
Unmasked is meant to bring sex after fifty for women into the open, to proclaim that it is important, it is natural and healthy and, for some women, it is absolutely necessary. As feminist and activist Gloria Steinem says in her review of the book, "Unmasked helps to restore a human right.”
Refreshments will be served. Join us for an exciting evening!
Learn more about Unmasked here: https://www.weepingwillowbooks.com/unmasked
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 12, 2017 5:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Seahorse Gallery 12 Helena Ave. Santa Barbara CA
- Website: https://www.weepingwillowbooks.com/events-readings