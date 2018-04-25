Calendar » ‘Unmasked Live’ to be Performed Feb. 15 at Paseo Nuevo

February 15, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

"Unmasked LIVE," a performance of essays and poems from the new anthology, "Unmasked, Women Write About Sex and Intimacy After Fifty," is planned for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara.

Maggie Mixsell will direct the production. It features writers and performers Cheri Steinkellner, Perie Longo, Nancy Shobe, Andrea Estrada, Deborah Donohue, Maya Shaw Gale, Linda Stewart-Oaten, Tanya Ko Hong, and the anthology’s editors, Marcia Meier and Kathleen A. Barry, Ph.D.

In these days of heightened awareness of women and sex, #MeToo revelations and soul-searching over sexual harassment, “Unmasked LIVE” offers a look at the inner world of women, sexuality and intimacy — and how important it is to talk about healthy sex, Meier said

“This collection of essays and poetry is meant to bring post-50 sex out into the open, to proclaim it is important, it is natural and healthy and, for some women, it is absolutely necessary,” Meier said.

“Sex for women after 50 is invisible for the same reason that contraception, abortion, and sex between two women or two men has been forbidden: sexuality is supposed to be only about procreation," feminist activis t Gloria Steinem wrote. "The lie was invented by patriarchy, monotheism, racism and other hierarchies. Sexuality is and always has been also about bonding, communicating, and pleasure. ‘Unmasked’ helps to restore a human right.”

The book "Unmasked" is a collection of 33 poems and 20 essays by published writers who are also mothers, grandmothers, playwrights, professors, teachers, psychotherapists, copywriters, city council women, and a model for a foot fetish website. They come from places as diverse as Australia, Iran, California, Delaware, Iowa, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Washington, Wisconsin and other places.

Many have prestigious fellowships and Pushcart Prize nominations and other awards to their names. They range in age from 50 to 87.

This very special evening at Center Stage Theater is the day after Valentine’s Day. Women are encouraged to bring their significant other to hear humorous, sexy and revealingly frank talk about sex and intimacy — after 50.

Tickets may be purchased online at Center Stage Theater.