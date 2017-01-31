Calendar » Unsettled: The Refugee in the Hyperghetto

January 31, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Scholar-activist Eric Tang will explore themes from his new book, Unsettled: Cambodian Refugees in the NYC Hyperghetto, including the relationship between immigrant communities and African Americans as they experience common and distinct forms of state violence taking shape in America’s inner cities. Tang’s research sits at the intersection of two issues that define the current moment: the international refugee crisis and the resurgent movement against police violence in the urban United States. Eric Tang is an Associate Professor at the University of Texas-Austin.