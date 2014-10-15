Calendar » Up Heartbreak Hill

6:00pm - 8:00pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater

For Thomas Martinez, a statewide high school cross-country and track star, and Tamara Hardy, an academic as well as athletic star, growing up on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico has heightened the tensions inherent to high school graduation, in ways particular to Native American history and contemporary reservation life. This film chronicles one fateful year in the lives of two talented kids who must figure out not only how to become young adults, but what it means to be both Native and modern. Erica Scharf, 60 min., English, 2012, USA