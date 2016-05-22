Calendar » Upper Eastside History Walk ~ With Thad MacMillan

May 22, 2016 from 10:00 AM

Sunday, May 22 ~ 10 am or Saturday, May 28 ~ 10 am

Santa Barbara Historical Hidden treasures

Take an urban hike through history with a tour of our city's Upper Eastside. Thad MacMillan will share his knowledge of the area's notable residents and their beautifully crafted homes built around the turn of the 20th century.

Reservation required.

Members $15/ Guests $20