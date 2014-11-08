Calendar » Upwest Arts presnts Leo Kottke

November 8, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

In conversation Leo Kottke may seem slow and thoughtful, when he picks up a steel-stringed guitar his fingers race across the strings with uncommon speed, developing a deep, churning groove that can sound like several people playing at once. Now 67 years young, Leo Kottke has recorded over 30 albums that showcase his barnstorming fretwork and quirky songwriting that have influenced generations of musicians.