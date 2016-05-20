Urban Dance Workshop with Mix’d Ingrdnts
May 20, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm
From top rocks, to old school party moves, popping and locking, we welcome you to come learn the foundational movements of Hip hop dance. Taught by 3 company members of Mix'd Ingrdnts, the Urban Dance Workshop will have you moving and grooving to some of their favorite musical tracks throughout the decades.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 20, 2016 3:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB Multicultural Center
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/122677888137335/