Urban Dance Workshop with Mix'd Ingrdnts

May 20, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

From top rocks, to old school party moves, popping and locking, we welcome you to come learn the foundational movements of Hip hop dance. Taught by 3 company members of Mix'd Ingrdnts, the Urban Dance Workshop will have you moving and grooving to some of their favorite musical tracks throughout the decades.