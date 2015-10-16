Calendar » Urban Space: The Parks of Santa Barbara art exhibit by Nina Warner

October 16, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Urban Space: The Parks of Santa Barbara

“Urban Space: The Parks of Santa Barbara” is a solo exhibition presented by local artist Nina Warner. The show will run from October 16 through November 20, 2015, with an opening reception on Friday, October 16 from 5-7 pm. The exhibition will also be open for ‘First Thursday’ on November 5, from 5-8 pm.

Over 60 small oil paintings represent a 3-year project of painting every public park in Santa Barbara (excluding sports fields) within a geographical area that stretched from Montecito to Hwy. 154. The bounty of parks and open spaces in Santa Barbara are truly special - every neighborhood has something to offer. The fresh immediacy of painting on site creates a unique snap-shot of each location. Traveling light, the artist used a 6”x8” portable painting ‘thumb box’ and worked with a palette of 6 basic colors.

Nina Warner received her MFA from UCSB and her BA from the College of Creative Studies, UCSB. She recently retired from 25 years of teaching as Associate Professor in the Art Department at SBCC, where she taught drawing, design, and painting. She served as Department Chair for 5 years and co-led 3 Study Abroad Programs to Italy and Russia.

She has been actively involved in the arts community of Santa Barbara for many years and is a member of the Santa Barbara Printmakers and SCAPE. She has exhibited her work both locally and throughout the U.S.