Calendar » “Us AND Them” - Let’s Talk About Classism with Lois Capps

November 17, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The focus of our next discussion will be on CLASSISM: prejudice based on social status and economic class differences.

CLASSISM will be held on Friday, November 17 from 7:00pm-9:00pm at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. The evening will include three brief video clips and a panel and community discussion.

We are honored and thrilled to announce our “Classism” panelists!

* Lois Capps, Former U.S. Congressional Representative

* Dan Dutton, SB County School Educator

* Lyle Kennedy, Operating Engineer

* Mayra Ramos, Assistant Director, Harvest Community Center