“Us AND Them” - Let’s Talk About Classism with Lois Capps
The focus of our next discussion will be on CLASSISM: prejudice based on social status and economic class differences.
CLASSISM will be held on Friday, November 17 from 7:00pm-9:00pm at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. The evening will include three brief video clips and a panel and community discussion.
We are honored and thrilled to announce our “Classism” panelists!
* Lois Capps, Former U.S. Congressional Representative
* Dan Dutton, SB County School Educator
* Lyle Kennedy, Operating Engineer
* Mayra Ramos, Assistant Director, Harvest Community Center
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Unity Interfaith Alliance
- Starts: November 17, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $5 Love Donation
- Location: 227 E Arrellaga St.
- Website: http://www.santabarbaraunity.org/us-and-them-classism-lois-capps
- Sponsors: Unity Interfaith Alliance