Calendar » “Us AND Them” Discusses Disablism: Discrimination against Disabled People

June 16, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

“Us AND Them” Education Series on Prejudice

Santa Barbara – Unity Interfaith Pride Alliance is proud to present "Us AND Them,” a six-part educational series about prejudice as it relates to racism, religionism, disabilities, sexism, economic status, and LGBTQ issues. Our intention is to help raise awareness and compassion through community dialogue in a safe, loving environment.

The second discussion “DISABLISM: Discrimination Against Disabled People” will be on Friday, June 16 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. The evening will include film clips and a panel discussion, with time for comments and questions from the audience.

We are honored and thrilled to announce our panel for our “Disablism” module:

Darcy Keep, Nursing Director of Behavioral Health and Addiction Medicine Program Santa Barbara

Jacob Lesner-Buxton, Community Organizer at Independent Living Resource Center

Lauren Katherine Miller, Advocator for Deaf Children with Katie Voice, ASL Interpreter

Len Hoffman, Former Engineer & Unity Member

UIPA’s Mission is focused on compassion and social justice by instilling community awareness, by creating and participating in social events, and be creating supportive, collaborative groups.

Here are a few reviews on what UIPA is doing:

"How refreshing to hear so much truth, and to be able to talk freely about this.” Nancy Keller, Teacher & Author

“When the panelists shared things that brought them to tears....it was very touching and important.” - Marian Shapiro, Taught The Psychology of Human Sexuality at Santa Barbara City College for 11 years, Director of Education for Planned Parenthood, KA for 20 years.

Location: 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara.

Parking on Valerio Streets & Santa Barbara

Admission: $5 Love Offering

Url: http://www.santabarbaraunity.org/interfaith-pride-alliance-us-and-them

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unityinterfaithprideallianceofsantabarbara/