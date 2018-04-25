Calendar » “Us AND Them” Education Series - Discuss LGTBQX Prejudices

February 16, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Unity Interfaith Alliance is proud to present "Us AND Them,” a six-part educational series about prejudice as it relates to racism, religionism, ablism, sexism, economic status, and LGBTQ issues. Our intention is to help raise awareness and compassion through community dialogue in a safe, loving environment.



LGTBQX Prejudices will be the focus of our next discussion on Friday, February 16 from 7:00pm-9:00pm at Unity Spiritual Center, 227 E. Arrellaga St. The evening will include brief video clips and a panel and community discussion.



We’re honored to have the following community members as our panel:

* Ethan Bertrand

* Deja Cabrera

* Cheri Gurse

* Georgia Noble

* Max Pagano

* Gary White

When: Friday, February 16

Time: 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Where: 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara.

Parking: on Valerio Streets & Santa Barbara

Admission: $5 Love Offering

Unity Interfaith Alliance’s Mission: Bridging differences to raise awareness and inspire compassion and inclusion.

Email: [email protected]