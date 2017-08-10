Calendar » USCG CUTTER MCCULLOCH

August 10, 2017 from 7:00pm

The History and Recent Discovery of a Historic Santa Barbara Channel Shipwreck

Lecture presented by Robert V. Schwemmer

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, August 10, 2017 • 7 pm

Members Reception • 6:15 pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members), $15 (non-members)

Register: www.sbmm.org or (805) 456-8747

Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

Supported by Silvio Di Loreto (in memoriam)

One hundred years after the USCG Cutter McCulloch sank and disappeared off of Point Conception, a recently found wreck has now been identified as the McCulloch. Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Coast Guard discovered the wreck while working together in exploring the sea floor. Robert V. Schwemmer of NOAA will discuss the history of the ship and how it was eventually found.

The McCulloch started out as part of Commodore George Dewey’s Asiatic Squadron in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War. On June 13, 1917, the passenger steamship SS Governor collided with the McCulloch and it sank 3 miles northwest of Point Conception. The SS Governor was found at fault in 1923, for not obeying the “rules of the road.” These waters have long been known for dangerous currents and rough sailing conditions, earning it the nick name “Cape Horn of the Pacific.”

Image available at: http://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/shipwrecks/mcculloch/