Using Wisdom to Create Happiness: An Urban Meditation Retreat

September 4, 2014 from 7:45am - 8:30pm

Thursday Sept 4 through Sunday Sept 7

Buddha's teachings give us a swift and direct method to help us to attain the happiness that we all long for, and that is our actual nature. During this retreat, based on the special arrangement of meditations known as Lamrim, we will learn how to connect to our potential for inner peace, love and freedom and begin our journey to a happiness we hardly knew existed. All we need is greater wisdom and we will find this transformation easy.

We have daily sessions, each guided by American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo:

7:45 - 9:00am

10:00 - 11:15am

4:00 - 5:15pm

7:00 - 8:30pm

​$5 per session, $15 per day, $40 for the whole retreat