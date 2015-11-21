Calendar » USPS Holiday Food Drive

November 21, 2015 from morning

Letter Carriers from the USPS are conducting the annual "Holiday Food Drive". Residents of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria are encouraged to participate by leaving any non-perishable food items by/in their mailbox on the morning of Saturday 11/21/15 for collection by their mail carriers. Food donations will help stock the shelves/pantries of local non-profits: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; Catholic Charities; and Aids Project-Central Coast, and will be redistributed to community members/families experiencing a need. Thanks so much for our local area's support and participation!!