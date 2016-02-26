Calendar » VADA Draw 2016

February 26, 2016 from 7:00 pm

Is there a future Picasso in the Funk Zone? Will tomorrow’s Warhol hail from the Riviera?

At the 3rd Annual “VADA Draw,” the possibilities are endless. The community fundraiser for the Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) lets every ticket buyer take part in a lottery drawing for an original work of art. Some of the pieces are by tomorrow’s creative superstars, talented local students. Other pieces are generously created and donated by well-known international and local artists, designers, and celebrities. All are inspired by the 2016 VADA Draw theme, “Leap,” in honor of Leap Year.

The VADA Draw 2016 is Friday, February 26 at 7 pm at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Tickets start at $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food, and drinks. Sponsorships are also available, and participating artists and sponsors to be announced soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 805-966-9101 ext. 5055, or visit www.vadasbhs.org.

While everyone goes home a winner, it is the students who benefit most from the event. The “VADA Draw is a big part of our annual support for the students,” said VADA director Daniel Barnett. “VADA is the place where creative kids can thrive, make friends, hone art ability, and develop professional skills. They learn outside the classroom on field trips, and have internships and mentorships in the creative industry. Not only is learning actually relevant and fun, but kids leave with the experiences that give them a distinct advantage for their future.”