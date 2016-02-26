Calendar » VADA Draw 2016

February 26, 2016 from 7:00 pm

Is there a future Picasso in the Funk Zone? Will tomorrow’s Warhol hail from the Riviera? At the 3rd Annual “VADA Draw,” the possibilities are endless. The community fundraiser for the Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) lets every ticket buyer take part in a lottery drawing for an original work of art. Some of the pieces are by tomorrow’s creative superstars, talented local students. Other pieces are generously created and donated by well-known international and local artists, designers, and celebrities. All are inspired by the 2016 VADA Draw theme, “Leap,” in honor of Leap Year.

The VADA Draw 2016 is Friday, February 26 at 7 pm at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Tickets start at $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food, and drinks. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 805-966-9101 ext. 5055, or visit www.vadasbhs.org.

A partial list of artists donating to the DRAW include (as of 2/14/16): Karin Aggeler, Beth Amine, Diane Arnold, Mike Blaha, Jeff Bridges, Annie Buckley, Pat Calonne, Lynona Cannon, Roy Cannon-Berg, Dan Chrynko, Ralph Clevenger, Leslie Dinaberg, Rick Doehring, Linda Lee Dolwig, Mike Eliason, Karen Folsom, Ellie Freudenstein, Betsy Gallery, Rosemarie Gebhart, Wendy Gregersen, Sally Hamilton, Jeremy Harper, Ray Hunter, Rosemarie Ingoldsby, Stephanie Jamgochian, Colleen Kelly, Dave King, Louise Komp, David Mark Lane, Pamela Larsson-Toscher, Lemos, Gail Lucas, Itoko Maeno, Thomas Mann, Layla Marleitner, Cynthia Martin, Aaron Meshon, Monica Molnar-Metzenthin, Sharon Morrow, Meredith Newcom, Judy Nienow, Warner Nienow, Judy Nilsen, Peter Price, Roy Prinz, Alan Schiller, Joe Shea, Ginny Speirs, Rebecca Stebbins, Karen Strickland, Shayne Tuthill, Dug Uyesaka, Tina Villadolid, Tania Viscarra, Nina Warner, Ralph Waterhouse, Ellen Yeomans, and the elephants at the Santa Barbara Zoo.