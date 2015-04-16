Calendar » VADA Teen Art Show Reception

April 16, 2015 from 5:00 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Artworks in a variety of mediums created by the talented teens of the Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School are on view at the 15th Annual Spring Show, which opens with a reception on Thursday, April 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House (1600 Santa Barbara Street) in downtown Santa Barbara. Admission is free. For more information, visit 805.

The VADA Spring Show, on view from April 16th to April 18th from noon to 4 p.m., features original artwork and design projects from over 150 students in their Sophomore, Junior and Senior years in VADA. Several students have more than one piece in the show.

The mediums used include oil and acrylic paintings, drawings, digital illustrations and photography, sculptures, and more. Some works are from VADA’s academic classes, which include art integration projects in the curriculum.

VADA offers high school students who are passionate about art and design a more relevant high school experience, using art as a catalyst for academic engagement, to cultivate creativity and prepare students for both college and careers.

