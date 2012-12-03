Calendar » Vajrasattva Purification Retreat

December 3, 2012 from 7:30am

Vajrasattva is an enlightened being who demonstrates the attainment of a mind unspoiled by negativity. With the practice of Buddha Vajrasattva we can cleanse our mind of the obstacles and unwanted tendencies that prevent the experience supreme and permanent inner peace. Cost is $5/session or $ 50 for the whole retreat. Session Times: Everyday (EXCEPT Wed): 7:30-9am, 10-11:30, 4-5:30, 7-8:30pm. Wed. ONLY: 7:30-9am, 10-11:30am http://meditationinsantabarbara.org/vajrasattva-retreat