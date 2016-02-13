Valentine’s Barrel Room Dinner
Valentine's Day Winemaker Dinner
Saturday, February 13th - 6pm-9pm
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Sanford Winery! Indulge in Hors D'oeuvres paired with your favorite Sanford wines overlooking La Rinconada Vineyard. We will have the Barrel Room dressed up in lavish decor, where you will dine with our Assistant Winemaker, Laura Roach. Let her guide you through a full course dinner paired with old and new vintages of Sanford's estate wines.
$150/ $120 Wine Club
To RSVP please call 805-735-5900 ext. 9 or email [email protected]!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 13, 2016 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $150/$120 Wine Club
- Location: Sanford Winery & Vineyards
- Website: http://sanfordwinery.com/UpcomingEvents