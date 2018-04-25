Calendar » Valentines Day Dinner and A Show

February 14, 2018 from 6:00 - 10:00

Standing Sun Wines would like to invite you to our fourth annual valentines day dinner event featuring live music by Roem Baur and Kathleen Sieck & The Paradise Road. Dinner will be served with meal preparations by Cheff Brett of High On The Hog Catering. Visit our website for details. Happy Valentines Day!