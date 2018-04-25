Valentine’s Day Dinner at Blackbird
For those searching for a romantic evening out or a night of fun with the gals, guests can indulge in a three-course prix-fixe menu curated by Executive Chef Alexander La Motte. Pricing: $95 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made through OpenTable (link here) or by calling 805-882-0135. Standout menu items include:
Mushrooms with chickpeas, Bohemian creamery cheese, persimmon, cilantro
Fluke with apple, salsify, heart of palm kimchi, seaweed
Spaghetti served with winter squash, black trumpet, parsley, brown butter
Scallops with brussels sprouts, wheat grains, pomegranate seed, preserved lemon
Layered chocolate dessert with fig, hazelnut, and black truffle ice cream
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jack Busch
- Starts: February 14, 2018 5:00pm
- Price: $95
- Location: Hotel Californian
- Website: http://www.thehotelcalifornian.com