Calendar » Valentine’s Day Dinner at Blackbird

February 14, 2018 from 5:00pm

For those searching for a romantic evening out or a night of fun with the gals, guests can indulge in a three-course prix-fixe menu curated by Executive Chef Alexander La Motte. Pricing: $95 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made through OpenTable (link here) or by calling 805-882-0135. Standout menu items include:

Mushrooms with chickpeas, Bohemian creamery cheese, persimmon, cilantro

Fluke with apple, salsify, heart of palm kimchi, seaweed

Spaghetti served with winter squash, black trumpet, parsley, brown butter

Scallops with brussels sprouts, wheat grains, pomegranate seed, preserved lemon

Layered chocolate dessert with fig, hazelnut, and black truffle ice cream