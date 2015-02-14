Valentine’s Day Pancake Breakfast
February 14, 2015 from 8:00am - 10:00am
Join us! We’re serving up breakfast along with some Valentine fun on Saturday morning, Feb. 14, 8-10 a.m. in our Fireside Room. Our BIG griddle is primed! Pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, fun, kid’s stuff….
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 14, 2015 8:00am - 10:00am
- Price: Free will donation welcome ($5 suggested)
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
- Website: http://www.gslcms.org