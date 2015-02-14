Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Valentine’s Day Pancake Breakfast

February 14, 2015 from 8:00am - 10:00am

Join us! We’re serving up breakfast along with some Valentine fun on Saturday morning, Feb. 14, 8-10 a.m. in our Fireside Room.  Our BIG griddle is primed!  Pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, fun, kid’s stuff….

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 14, 2015 8:00am - 10:00am
  • Price: Free will donation welcome ($5 suggested)
  • Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
  • Website: http://www.gslcms.org
 
 
 