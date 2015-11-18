Calendar » Valentino’s Ghost

November 18, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Hailed by the Village Voice as “both sobering and illuminating,” Michael Singh’s documentary exposes how America's foreign policy agenda in the Middle East drives U.S. media portrayals of Arabs and Muslims. It reveals truths behind taboo subjects often avoided or treated as sound bites and challenges the media barrage of misinformation about our complex relationship with the Middle East. Sherene Seikaly, Assistant Professor of History, will lead a post-film discussion. (93 min, English, 2012)