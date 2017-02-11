Calendar » Valentunes

February 11, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Marjorie Luke Theatre proudly presents the incredibly talented a cappella groups from UC Santa Barbara. Featuring performances from BFOM, InterVals, and VocalMotion, this entertaining concert is the perfect way to get in the spirit for Valentine’s Day with your special someone, friends, and family alike. As a special treat, this show will be hosted by hilarious members of UCSB’s premiere improv group, Improvability. Don’t miss this spectacular evening of entertainment!