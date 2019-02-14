Calendar » Valenwines Dinner & Wine Pairing Party for Singles

February 14, 2019 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Lisa and Michael Amador cordially invite you to a 'Communal Style' Wine Pairing Dinner exclusively for Singles.

Executive Chef and Sommelier Michael Amador has designed a delicious 4 Course Dinner paired with wines for your enjoyment. Professional Matchmaker Lisa Amador will keep the evening entertaining with games and prizes.

A sit-down dinner will be served 'Communal Style' around 3 community tables. Each course the men will shift to a different table giving you an opportunity to meet new people at each course!

Meet a Valentine, make a new friend, eat and drink delicious food and wine. It’s sure to be a beautiful evening mingling at Crush Tasting Room and Kitchen, the Laguna District's newest and most interactive wine bar with 20 boutique, small production wines on tap!! All while meeting other singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.



The 4 Course Dinner includes

- The Introduction -

Hors D'oeuvres and Sparkling

- The Crush -

Bibb Lettuce/Warm Goat Cheese/Pomegranate/Candied Pecan

- The Commitment -

Woven Salmon and Seabass/Crispy Balsamic Brussels

or

Filet Mignon/Wild Mushroom/Potato Au Gratin

- Happily Ever After -

Flourless Chocolate Torte/Raspberry Coulis



- Plus, win prizes while making new friends and who knows what else!

6:00 PM Reception

6:45 PM Sit down for dinner



Dress: Cocktail Attire

Limited reservations. No more than 28 guests (14 women and 14 men).