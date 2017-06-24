Calendar » Vamos Todos A Bailar/Everybody Dance Day

June 24, 2017 from 11:00am - 3:00pm

On Saturday, June 24th, between the hours of 11am-3pm, a team of internationally acclaimed dancers and dance teachers will be offering free dance classes and performances at the Boys &Girls Club, 602 W Anapamu St. The team includes: Edgar Zendejas (Mexico City), choreographer for Cirque Du Soleil Montreal, Skyler Rodgers (Miami), founder of Skybeat dance fitness, as well as State Street Ballet dancers Mauricio Vera (Chile), Deise Mendonca (Brazil), Noam Tsivkin (New York), John Piel (Philadelphia), Leila Drake Fossek (Santa Cruz) and Cecily Stewart (Santa Barbara). This event is designed for all ages and all levels, is being offered free of charge to seven different California cities with support from The James Irvine Foundation. The goal of the project is to engage participants in dance in new ways and to connect California communities through shared experiences and the universal language of movement. Plus the event begins and ends with a performance by State Street Ballet dancers featuring excerpts from “Five by Gershwin”, “Don’t miss this fun and unique event!

Schedule:

11:00-11:30 Performance by SSB dancers

11:30-12:00

Latin Combo Class

12:00-12:30

Ballet

12:30-1:00

Contemporary Dance

1:00-1:30

Free Lunch Served

1:30-2:00

Hip Hop

2:00-2:30

Dance class with local teacher

2:30-3:00 Performance by SSB dancers