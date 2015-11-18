Calendar » VAMPS! Icons of the Silent Screen: IT

November 18, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Scoffing at convention and prudishness, Betty Lou is an effervescent yet witty salesgirl who has set her sights on her handsome boss, and resolved to charm him by any means necessary. This 1927 box-office smash hit turned star Clara Bow into a celebrity and the “It girl”—a sexy, wily flapper—into an icon.

IT will be introduced by UCSB Department of Film and Media Studies faculty member Cynthia Felando. Filmmaker Allison Anders will join fellow UCSB Department of Film and Media Studies faculty member Cynthia Felando for a post-screening discussion.