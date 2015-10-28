Calendar » VAMPS! Icons of the Silent Screen: NOSFERATU

October 28, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Adapted from Bram Stoker’s gothic novel Dracula, F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu is the definitive vampire story on screen and one of the most technically innovative, severe and poetic films of all time. See Max Schreck’s chilling portrayal of the vampire Count Orlak in the newest, stunning restoration of this 1922 masterwork just in time to quicken pulses before Halloween.



Nosferatu will be introduced by UCSB Department of Film and Media Studies faculty member Cynthia Felando.