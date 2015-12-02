Calendar » VAMPS! Icons of the Silent Screen: PANDORA’S BOX

December 2, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

In one of the iconic performances of cinema’s first century by Louise Brooks, Lulu—“the woman from whom everyone wants something”—exudes glamour, charm and fatality. This recent restoration of G.W. Pabst’s most celebrated work will enchant and startle you with its gorgeous and sharply-observed meditation on sexuality and power.

Pandora’s Box will be introduced by UCSB Department of Film and Media Studies faculty member Cynthia Felando.

This silent film screening will be accompanied by pianist Michael Mortilla, who will be joining us for a Q&A following the screening.