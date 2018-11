Calendar » Vanity Fair by Kate Hamill

November 13, 2018 from 8:00pm

UCSB Department of Theater and Dance presents Kate Hamill's Vanity Fair in the Performing Arts Theater.

Performance Dates:

November 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 2018 - 8:00pm

November 10, 17, 18, 2018 - 2:00pm