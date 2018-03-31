Calendar » Variant Training Lab Open House

March 31, 2018 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Bring your friends, teammates, and workout warriors and join Variant Training Lab for an Open House on March 31, 2018, from 9am to 3pm at their new facility at 314 State Street (next to REI). Tour the facility, receive demos of the cutting-edge, research-grade technology, and learn about their proprietary methodology for reaching maximum fitness performance.



Fitness, health, science and technology converge at Variant Training Lab, Santa Barbara’s newest and most technologically innovative recreational and sports facility, offering the most cutting edge training and rehabilitation available in the country. Variant Training Lab is the first recreational and sports training facility to incorporate technology and data tracking of every client during every training session, providing an integrated path from injury to reconditioning to peak performance.