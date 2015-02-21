Calendar » Variety United to benefit Santa Barbara Humane Society

February 21, 2015 from 7:00 pm

Help find permanent & loving ‘furever’ homes for homeless animals while enjoying a variety of entertainment.

Variety United is classic variety show benefiting the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

The Variety United show is family friendly entertainment with professional and community performers that guarantees something for everyone. Variety United is in its fifth season and has benefited over a dozen non-profits!

Audience is encouraged to bring donations of new or used fleece blankets and new cat & dog toys.

Since 1887, the SB Humane Society has provided service to the people and animals of Santa Barbara County, and is one of the oldest agencies in CA dedicated to animal welfare. The SB Humane Society occupies a ﬁve-acre site on Overpass Rd. with a shelter, animal adoption services, spay & neuter clinic, humane education center, boarding kennels, large animal holding center & corral, and inspection & rescue services.

More information, contact Gitte at EBF Productions at (805) 963-6440 or at [email protected], or visit www.ebfproductions.org.



