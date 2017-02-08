Calendar » VAXXED Bus - Vaccine Injury Awareness Tour, Santa Barbara stop

February 8, 2017 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

You watched VAXXED, the movie... Now come and see the VAXXED Bus in Santa Barbara on February 8, as part of their National Tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa4oko68RWk



The VAXXED team has been traveling around the country documenting stories of vaccine injury, covering the latest vaccine news and spreading awareness of vaccine injury.



Come and see the 1000's of signatures from families of vaccine-injured children written on the bus, and add yours if you or your child has suffered from a vaccine injury.



Come and meet some of the VAXXED team, including Polly Tommey, Producer of the movie VAXXED and Joshua Coleman, Official Tour Videographer.



Share your personal story of vaccine injury with the VAXXED team. The team will be available to videotape your testimony if you are willing to share it publicly (it can also be shared anonymously).



Have your picture taken in front of the VAXXED bus, and with members of the VAXXED team



The bus will be parked at the Palm Park lot on the Waterfront, next to the Skate Park, at the end of Garden St (take the Garden St exit from the 101 and head towards the ocean). See Map: http://civicaweb.santabarbaraca.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=17181

The bus should be parked approx. from 11am-5pm.



If you would like to contact us ahead of time, especially if you are interested in sharing your personal testimony of vaccine injury with the VAXXED team, please email us at [email protected]





Official Press Release



- VAXXED, from Cover-Up to Catastrophe: http://vaxxedthemovie.com/RVbus tours the country recording stories of vaccine injury



A team of parents whose children have been injured by vaccines has been traveling to over 80 US cities recording testimonies about children, and adults, who have been injured by routine vaccinations.



Vaxxed: From Cover Up to Catastrophe producer Polly Tommey, cameraman Joshua Coleman and an alternating team of medical professionals are coming to Santa Barbara on Feburary 8th at 11 AM to record accounts of vaccine injury. The team set out on the nationwide bus tour on August 6th of last year, meeting with families, lawmakers, politicians, MD's, health workers and the media to share the life-altering revelations that have been uncovered in “the most controversial documentary of the last decade.”



Thus far they have met with over 5,000 families who have been affected by vaccine injury and have documented their stories, which have recently been sent to President Trump. They are collecting signatures on their Vaxxed tour bus to honor and commemorate those affected. With over 6,000 signatures to date, it is nothing short of a memorial.



The film “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe,” details the findings of Dr. William Thompson, a Center for Disease Control (CDC) whistleblower.



Thompson reported that the CDC had omitted crucial data in their final report that revealed a causal relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. He requested to testify before Congress about the corruption and has handed Congress over thousands of pages of documents showing widespread fraud in CDC’s vaccine division.



The film garnered national headlines when Robert De Niro went on national network television (NBC’s “Today Show”) to urge the public to “go see this film.” In an interview published Friday May 20 on Vulture.com, before revealing plans to make a documentary on Vaccines with Harvey Weinstein, De Niro shared what he learned from the Vaxxed controversy:



“There’s a lot going on that I still don’t understand, but it [Vaxxed movie] makes me question the whole thing, and the whole vaccine issue is a real one. It’s big money.”



For information on the Vaxxed Nation Tour schedule, along with a full media center featuring high-resolution pictures: www.vaxxed.com



PRESS CONTACT:



Isabella Tommey, Publicist - Cell: (512) 897-9313; [email protected]