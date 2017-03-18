Calendar » VBAC Ban Cottage Hospital Protest

March 18, 2017 from 12:30pm - 3pm

We will be protesting Cottage Hospital and asking them to lift their VBAC (vaginal birth after cesearean) ban. We want Cottage Health to know that our community wants access to evidence based care for all women.

Currently, Cottage ignores American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) guidelines regarding restricting VBAC access, even to the point of recommending moms go out of the county for a trial of labor (TOLAC) and VBAC. The result is women in labor driving to other cities to receive care. This proves to be a major economic barrier for many women here in Santa Barbara, not to mention the added psychological and emotional stress at a very vulnerable time.



Join us as we demand access to VBAC for all women, not just those who have the financial and other support necessary to make it happen.