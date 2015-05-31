Calendar » Vegan Tacos: Cooking Class & Book Signing

May 31, 2015 from 1:00 pm

Join us at Green House Studios in the Funk Zone and learn how to make authentic Mexican tacos vegan-style, dig into taco culture, and discover the history of this delicious handheld meal. You’ll also get recipes for a host of salsas, sides, and drinks to go with your tacos and for the experienced taquero, there are instructions for how to build your taco from homemade tortillas on up!



ABOUT THE CHEF & AUTHOR

Chef Jason Wyrick is the executive chef of The Vegan Taste, the author of Vegan Tacos, a well-known culinary instructor, caterer, a former diabetic, and founder of the world's first vegan food magazine, The Vegan Culinary Experience. He has co-authored the New York Times best-selling book 21-Day Weight Loss Kickstart with Neal Barnard, MD, and has taught alongside every major vegan medical and dietary professional. Jason was the first vegan culinary instructor in the world-famous Le Cordon Bleu program through the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, and has catered for major corporations such as Google. Jason has taught hundreds of vegan cooking classes around the world, and his work has been featured in the New York Times, Vegetarian Times, and on both local and national television. His website is www.thevegantaste.com.

