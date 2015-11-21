Calendar » Vegetarian Dishes for the Holidays

November 21, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Join Fresh Food Chef and Wellness Educator, Suzanne Landry in The Kitchen on Saturday, November 21 from 2-4pm for a “Vegetarian Dishes for the Holidays” cooking class! Learn how to prepare four out-of-this-world holiday sides that will satisfy any vegetarian sitting at your table… and maybe even impress the meat lovers in your life! Take a look at the mouthwatering dishes you'll learn how to prepare and get to sample along the way!



*Stuffed Delicata Squash with Herbed Wild Rice

*Cranberry Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole

*Winter Roasted Root Vegetable

*Seitan Stew with Kabocha Squash



Vegetarian Dishes for the Holidays is on Saturday, November 21 from 2-4pm in The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market with complimentary bites + wine and beer for purchase. Tickets are $35 and advanced reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 for tickets!