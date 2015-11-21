Vegetarian Dishes for the Holidays
Join Fresh Food Chef and Wellness Educator, Suzanne Landry in The Kitchen on Saturday, November 21 from 2-4pm for a “Vegetarian Dishes for the Holidays” cooking class! Learn how to prepare four out-of-this-world holiday sides that will satisfy any vegetarian sitting at your table… and maybe even impress the meat lovers in your life! Take a look at the mouthwatering dishes you'll learn how to prepare and get to sample along the way!
*Stuffed Delicata Squash with Herbed Wild Rice
*Cranberry Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole
*Winter Roasted Root Vegetable
*Seitan Stew with Kabocha Squash
Vegetarian Dishes for the Holidays is on Saturday, November 21 from 2-4pm in The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market with complimentary bites + wine and beer for purchase. Tickets are $35 and advanced reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 for tickets!
Event Details
- Starts: November 21, 2015 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: $35
- Location: The Kitchen (inside the Santa Barbara Public Market)
- Website: http://sbpublicmarket.com/events/vegetarian-dishes-for-the-holidays/