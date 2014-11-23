Veggies Gone Wild: A New Spin on Holiday Side Dishes
Sunday, November 23
at 1:00pm - 2:00pm
Santa Barbara Public Market
38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101
FREE CLASS with Leslie Thomas, "The Accidental Chef"
Experience some decidedly non-classic but uniquely delicious sides for your holiday (or anytime) meals. Creative and Paleo-friendly vegetable-based dishes include Carrot Fries, Cauliflower Rice, Delicata Squash Rings & Brussels Sprout Chips. Just a few simple ingredients in each and you will impress everyone around the table. Samples and recipes provided.
Limited seating available. Grab lunch at the public market & take an early seat! RSVP via Facebook encouraged.
For more information call 805-770-7702
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 23, 2014 1:00PM - 2:00PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Market 38 W. Victoria St. (at Chapalla)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/566447896822015/