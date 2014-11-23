Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:34 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Veggies Gone Wild: A New Spin on Holiday Side Dishes

November 23, 2014 from 1:00PM - 2:00PM

Sunday, November 23
at 1:00pm - 2:00pm


Santa Barbara Public Market
38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101
 

FREE CLASS with Leslie Thomas, "The Accidental Chef"

Experience some decidedly non-classic but uniquely delicious sides for your holiday (or anytime) meals. Creative and Paleo-friendly vegetable-based dishes include Carrot Fries, Cauliflower Rice, Delicata Squash Rings & Brussels Sprout Chips. Just a few simple ingredients in each and you will impress everyone around the table. Samples and recipes provided.

Limited seating available. Grab lunch at the public market & take an early seat! RSVP via Facebook encouraged.

For more information call 805-770-7702

 

