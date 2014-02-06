Venice Baroque Orchestra
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Santa Barbara Debut
Venice Baroque Orchestra
“A suberbly polished period-instrument group known for its fresh, zesty Vivaldi recordings.” The New York Times
Founded in 1997 by Baroque scholar and harpsichordist Andrea Marcon, the “irresistible” (The New Yorker) Venice Baroque Orchestra is recognized as one of the premier ensembles devoted to period-instrument performance. A man on a mission, Marcon wants to bring to the group’s performances all the freshness and flash that made Vivaldi’s concertos so groundbreaking in their day. In its Santa Barbara debut, the ensemble performs a lively, buoyant program of Vivaldi and other Baroque masters.
Event Details
- Starts: February 6, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $45.00-$10.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2763