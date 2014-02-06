Calendar » Venice Baroque Orchestra

February 6, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2763 (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Venice Baroque Orchestra

“A suberbly polished period-instrument group known for its fresh, zesty Vivaldi recordings.” The New York Times

Founded in 1997 by Baroque scholar and harpsichordist Andrea Marcon, the “irresistible” (The New Yorker) Venice Baroque Orchestra is recognized as one of the premier ensembles devoted to period-instrument performance. A man on a mission, Marcon wants to bring to the group’s performances all the freshness and flash that made Vivaldi’s concertos so groundbreaking in their day. In its Santa Barbara debut, the ensemble performs a lively, buoyant program of Vivaldi and other Baroque masters.

Available on the Classical Music series