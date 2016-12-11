Calendar » Ventura County Ballet Company Presents 18th Annual “The Nutcracker”

December 11, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Ventura County Ballet Company, Ventura County’s premiere regional ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard on November 19th at 2 PM & 7 PM and November 20th at 2 PM and again at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista on December 9th at 7 PM, December 10th at 2 PM & 7 PM and December 11th at 2 PM. This year - international ballet star, Aaron Smyth reprises his role as the ‘Nutcracker Prince’ for the sixth time alongside VCBC’s pre-professional dancers before he heads to London to perform in An American in Paris.

This classic holiday production is a must see for all ballet lovers, young and old. Each performance will be accompanied by the 52-piece Ventura College Symphony Orchestra lead by Maestro Robert Lawson. This can’t-miss holiday event will capture the imagination of the audience with its delightful story, graceful choreography and elegant costumes and sets.

Enjoy the holiday magic of The Nutcracker with the whole family!

For more information visit: venturacountyballet.com

